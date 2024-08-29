Boom Supersonic's XB-1's 2nd Test Paves Way For Return Of Supersonic Civil Flight

The return of supersonic civil aviation took a major step forward this month as Boom Supersonic's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft completed its second test flight on 26 August 2024. The flight, at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, followed its inaugural mission in March and keeps the aircraft on track to go supersonic by the end of 2024. The XB-1 project is critical to the development of Boom's supersonic 'Overture' airliner - which aims to allow civil passengers to fly supersonic for the first time since Concorde. The aircraft flew for approximately 15 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,400 feet and a speed of 232 knots (277 mph). In this flight, the landing gear was retracted and extended for the first time, a routine procedure for a second test flight. Additionally, the aircraft's handling qualities were assessed, and a new digital stability augmentation system, known as a roll damper, was activated for the first time. This flight also marked the first time Boom's Chief Test Pilot, Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, took control of the XB-1. He will lead the remainder of the test programme, including the first supersonic flight. The XB-1 demonstrator is paving the way for the return of civil supersonic travel, a concept that has been dormant since the retirement of Concorde. The development of Overture, Boom's supersonic airliner, is seen as a significant step towards making high-speed air travel a reality once more.