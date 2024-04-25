BOOMING: Tulsa sees influx of film, TV productions
A source recently told PEOPLE that Ant Anstead will temporarily live in the United Kingdom with Renée Zellweger while she films the fourth 'Bridget Jones' movie
"I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina," she said
The 'Anyone But You' actress has been sharing her daily dose of travel content
Cooper wore a sexy lacy bodysuit from SKIMS' Wedding Shop collection after marrying Matt Kaplan in Mexico
Organisers must fork over tens of thousands of dollars following Lana's performance on Friday night.
Robert, 82, makes a surprise cameo in Chris' directorial debut "Poolman"
2019 thriller Anna, starring Cillian Murphy, is trending on Netflix, becoming the fourth most watched film globally on the streaming platform.
Sabrina Carpenter went braless wearing the Mirror Palais Anemone Dress in butter featuring illusion tulle adorned with lace appliqués along the neckline and hem
"I was blinded by rage and hurt, and I’m not a confrontational person at all, so all I did was stand up, take my rings off, and throw them into the ocean."
“Jeanne du Barry” director Maïwenn is speaking out against The Independent after her interview with the publication, which posted online earlier this month, was headlined with a quote in which the filmmaker said her crew was “scared” of star Johnny Depp. “I have to be honest. It’s difficult to shoot with him… all the crew …
The "chosen ones" are reportedly sad they didn't get new roles after Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest appointments.
Schiffer modeled the Chanel bikini on the runway and in the fashion house's ads
Princess Charlotte will be celebrating her 9th birthday next week, and she has a cool hidden talent! Her mum Kate Middleton recently opened up about her hobby...
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImageEight years ago, Taylor Swift and Kanye West shared a phone call that would later go down in infamy. Somehow, we still haven’t heard the end of it, and at this rate, we probably never will. Ask five people who’s in the wrong in this scenario, and you’re liable to come back with five different answers.Now, thanks to two pointed tracks on Swift’s newly released The Tortured Poets Department, the drama is being revived—despite nearly a decade having passed since it firs
FBI: International is losing another star. Luke Kleintank, who has played Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester since the show’s debut, will exit the CBS series as it nears the end of its current third season, TVLine has confirmed. “After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International,” the actor said …
All five Spice Girls surprised fans last week when they broke out one of their old routines on the dance floor.
The Duke of Sussex felt that "it was purely vindictive."
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
King Charles granted new honours to Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Gloucester. Which appointments does the Duke of Sussex still hold?
Rapper Post Malone also featured in some candid shots from the bash