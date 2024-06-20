BOOST boutique opens for business on Juneteenth
BOOST stands for black-owned and operated storefront tenancy. Since May, owners of five businesses have been working day and night to get their storefronts prepared for the grand opening. None of the businesses in the program are new, but they are getting a new type of exposure. “It's very overwhelming, but I’m very grateful for the process, very grateful for this opportunity, the energy of my court members, the support of the downtown partnership; it has been amazing," says Abisola Oladeinde, Yelestitches owner.