Boost for equine facility supporting additional needs

A charity that provides equine activities to people with additional needs has been awarded a cash boost to allow it to expand its offering.

Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man uses horses to provide positive experiences for children and adults.

The charity said the £2,500 Manx Lottery Trust grant would allow it to create more space after it had outgrown its current storage facilities at its stables in Andreas.

Group organiser Kat Ions said the increase would allow the activities to “include everyone who benefits from our services”.

The charity said the funding would be used for a new portable shed to allow for the secure storage of equipment, and offer flexibility in the longer term.

A rise in people using the services and an expansion of the activities supported - including offering virtual competitions to enhance inclusivity - meant having adequate storage had become “critical”, it added.

Ms Ions said: “This grant will significantly improve our ability to store and manage our equipment we use to support our participants.

“With the increased capacity, we can continue to provide enriching horse experiences and expand our activities to include everyone who benefits from our services.”

The funding was awarded through the Manx Lottery Trust’s Smaller Grants Programme, which gives funding to local community groups.

Chairman Stephen Turner praised the charity’s “commitment to providing positive and inclusive experiences through horse riding”.

The funding was designed to help the group “overcome their storage challenges and continue their valuable work with greater efficiency”.

