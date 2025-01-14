NATO's defence needs more than 3% GDP target, says Rutte
The 32 NATO allies will likely decide to increase the defence spending benchmark from the current 2% of GDP during a summit in The Hague in June.
The 32 NATO allies will likely decide to increase the defence spending benchmark from the current 2% of GDP during a summit in The Hague in June.
Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to raise the issue during Keir Starmer’s upcoming trip to Kyiv
BERLIN (Reuters) -NATO aims to bring forward a decision on new targets for weapons and troop numbers to this summer, a top military official said on Monday, referring to the alliance's biggest overhaul since the Cold War as it faces what it sees as a growing threat from Russia. The Western military and political alliance has been under pressure not only in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine but also internally, with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump calling on its members to spend much more on defence. NATO defence ministers will seek to reach a deal on new capability targets a few weeks before their leaders meet in The Hague on June 24-26, the chief of the bloc's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, told Reuters in an interview.
NATO chief Mark Rutte told the European Union on Monday not to create barriers that would prevent companies from NATO countries that are outside the EU from taking part in its defence industrial push. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, last year proposed spending 1.5 billion euros to give countries incentives to buy jointly from European firms and encourage industry to raise capacity. EU countries have yet to agree on how much of the pot should be reserved for EU companies.
Other German politicians have equally rebuked US President-elect Donald Trump over his demand that NATO's European members should more than double their defence spending.
A spate of alleged sabotage operations against undersea cables in the Baltic Sea has raised the prospect of a dangerous 2025 in NATO's northern theater, with allied leaders vowing closer surveillance of and tougher action against Russian- and Chinese-linked and other ships accused of nefarious efforts there. "NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea," alliance chief Mark Rutte said in late December, after the last such instance of suspected sabotage, condemning "any attacks on critical infrastructure."
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said last week that NATO members should dedicate 5% of their GDP to defence - a level analysts said would be politically and economically impossible for almost all of the alliance’s 32 members. NATO estimated that 23 of its members met its current goal of spending 2% of GDP in 2024. “The 2% is not enough,” Rutte told a European Parliament committee session in Brussels.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The defense ministers of Europe's five top military spenders said Monday they want to continue increasing their investments in defense but described meeting President-elect Donald Trump's challenge for them to raise spending to 5% of their overall economic output as complicated.
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
It's all reality TV at this point.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...
Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.
Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s
The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'
Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment
President Biden on Monday named Navy aircraft carriers after former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. “I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “When I personally delivered…
Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.
Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take Greenland by military force in a Sunday Meet the Press interview. “The United States is not going to invade another country,” Lankford said on the NBC show. “That’s not who we are.” Trump has publicly coveted the mineral-rich territory of NATO-ally Denmark for years, dating back to his first term in office.
A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.