Border agents find fentanyl in flatbed trailer trying to enter California

U.S Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of fentanyl at the Lukeville, AZ crossing Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol/X

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers discovered 361 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine hidden in a flatbed truck trailer attempting to enter the country via the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in California, officials announced Thursday.

Agents used a K-9 team in the secondary inspection area at the border crossing where the discovery was made Aug. 9.

"After an intensive examination, CBP officers discovered packages hidden in a non-factory compartment within the frame of the flatbed trailer. A total of 77 packages of cocaine weighing 227.96 pounds and 50 packages of fentanyl powder weighing 133.60 pounds were extracted by CBP officers," the agency said in a statement.

The uptick in narcotics trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico line prompted CBP to launch counter-fentanyl effort Operation Apollo in October in southern California, which was expanded to Arizona in April. A bust in Arizona on Aug. 14 netted more than a half ton of fentanyl, the largest in history, according to CBP. Within a few days, agents made a methamphetamine bust.

"The estimated street value for these two significant seizures is over $12.6 million," CBP said.

"Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States," CBP said.

More than 150 people die every day from drug opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and other synthetic drugs that are made from it, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.