Border Collie unsure about new toy, refuses to touch it

Have you ever heard of a Border Collie that doesn't want the ball? We would have thought that was unheard of until we watched this hilarious video! When Junior the Border Collie is given a new toy football from his owner, he absolutely refuses to touch it!

Watch him hilariously turn his head away every time his owner tries to get him to take it. He definitely wants nothing to do with it and now matter how many times it is handed to him, he turns away in disgust.

Maybe it is the smell of the football, maybe he really just doesn't like the color orange, but whatever it is, he is serious and will not take the ball from his owner!

Junior is an eight year old red and white Border Collie that is usually obsessed with playing with his toys. This video captures something so rare. A Border Collie refusing to play!