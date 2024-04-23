Border Force ‘not safe for women’, spy chief’s privacy warning, Gaza ‘mass graves’ claim

Bullying and harassment of women is rife in the Australian Border Force marine unit, according to secret report.

Morning everyone. Our top story today is an exclusive on a secret report into sexism and bullying in the Australian Border Force that reaches the shocking conclusion that its marine unit is “not safe for women”. We have the full story coming up, plus: police and security officials go on the offensive over social media extremism in the wake of the Elon Musk stoush, as well as the three things that can help the country tackle cancer.

Why wasn’t the Bondi stabbings declared a terrorist act?

In the aftermath of the Bondi Junction and Wakeley stabbing attacks, our political editor, Karen Middleton, tells Nour Haydar why there are calls to redefine terrorism and responses to violence against women.

Advocates want government action to enforce access for assistance dogs in public places such as ride-sharing services, with one guide dog user recalling a how an Uber driver sped off with her dog half in the car after refusing to take the fare. “He could have killed my dog,” she said.

One in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis by age 85 and the rest will feel the impact. Our columnist Ranjana Srivastava writes about the new national cancer plan which she helped to formulate, identifying three key planks: optimal care paths, a strong workforce and technological innovation.

The Sydney Morning Herald argues that it’s time for Australia to put “big mouth” Elon Musk in his place in the row about images on X. An award-winning burger chain has become the latest victim of the hospitality industry crisis sweeping South Australia, the Advertiser reports. Sydney radio powerhouse Kyle Sandilands has vowed to conquer Melbourne within a year but it might not be that easy, reckons the Herald Sun.

What’s happening today

Sydney | A 17-year-old charged over last week’s Wakeley church riot will face NSW children’s court.

Social media | The eSafety commissioner and X return to court over a video takedown order, while Reece Kershaw and Mike Burgess address the National Press Club.

Courts | Sentence for two people for their part in a global pedophile ring are due.

