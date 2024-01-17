Border package on life support as Speaker Johnson digs in on opposition to deal with Biden

WASHINGTON – A rare window for bipartisan agreement on border security and foreign aid appears to be closing, as House Republicans insisted on a hardline GOP border package and balked at additional help for Ukraine.

"I don't think now is the time for comprehensive immigration reform because we know how complicated that is. You can't do that quickly," House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday.

The comments came shortly before a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders on a border security package Senate Republicans, Democrats and the Biden administration have been crafting for weeks. They hope to attach the package to continued aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

But House Republicans have long insisted that their border proposal – H.R. 2, which received no Democratic votes in the House and has no chance of survival in the Democratically-controlled Senate – remains the gold standard for any immigration policy they would support.

The plan was further complicated over the weekend, when Johnson reportedly told his caucus that Congress must wait until former President Donald Trump or another Republican regains the presidency. Some House Republicans have also said they wouldn't support the bipartisan plan because it would help Biden's reelection prospects.

That's left Senate Republicans in the unusual position of arguing that divided government actually makes border security policy more viable.

"If we have a 100% Republican government – president, House, Senate – we probably would not be able to get a single Democratic vote to pass what Sen. Lankford and the administration is trying to get together on," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. "This is a unique opportunity to accomplish something in divided government that wouldn't be there under unified government."

Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been negotiating a border package that they think can get bipartisan support in both chambers.

The package reportedly includes plans to tighten U.S. asylum laws and increase border agents' power to quickly expel migrants. Lately, negotiations have been stuck on disagreements over humanitarian parole, which Democrats would like to protect and Republicans would like to restrict.

The agreement has become a prerequisite for passing Biden's requested $106 billion security supplemental, which would include $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel and $13.6 billion for border security.

It's not just border policy gumming up the agreement – many House Republicans are also deeply skeptical of delivering additional aid to Ukraine, which has been battling Russian forces since February 2022.

"What is the endgame and the strategy in Ukraine? How will we have accountability for the funding?" Johnson said Wednesday of the questions he is posing to the White House. "We need to know that Ukraine would not be another Afghanistan."

After the meeting, Johnson told reporters that there was "some consensus" in the meeting about the urgency of addressing the border. He said understands the concern about Ukraine's sovereignty, but that "substantive policy change" at the border must come first.

He added: "We need the commander in chief of this country, the President of the United States, to show strength on the world stage and not weakness."

Murphy, however, didn't seem to perceive Johnson's comments Wednesday as a death knell for the deal.

"Speaker Johnson is in a 24-hour survival mode. He needs to say whatever he needs to say to survive Wednesday to Thursday and Thursday to Friday," he said. "I think we just need to do our work in the Senate."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was open to a discussion with Johnson over their preferred border security plan.

“Making sure that we take care of our border is not too complicated – it’s not,” she said in response to Johnson’s comments. “It’s not if people come together in good faith as they've been doing in the Senate. We can get this done."

Joey Garrison and Swapna Venugopal contributed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Border package on life support as Johnson insists on GOP proposal