Border security not addressed in aid bill

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s legal payroll is easily the largest and most diverse of any political figure in modern U.S. history. But while most of the attorneys that Trump’s various fundraising committees have paid over the years are a matter of public record, one of the top recipients still poses a mystery—with more than $8 million in legal costs going to an unknown firm, or firms, through what appears to be a corporate intermediary.Legal experts to