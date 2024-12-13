‘Borderlands 4’ Trailer Teases New Storyline for Gearbox Franchise

The trailer for “Borderlands 4” was revealed by Gearbox and 2K Games out of the Game Awards Thursday.

The studio describes the game as the “most ambitious” one for the “Borderlands” franchise yet. The title will mark the first “Borderlands” game released since developer Gearbox was acquired by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Per 2K’s synopsis for the title: “See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight.”

No specific release date was revealed for “Borderlands 4” in the new announcement, but Take-Two’s 2K Games is sticking with promoting a 2025 launch.

The Gearbox-developed game, which was first announced out of the Gamescom video game convention in August, marks the fourth mainline “Borderlands” title and the seventh in the overall franchise, which has sold more than 87 million copies to date.

The “Borderlands 4” teaser trailer was among the big first-looks launched out of the 2024 Game Awards Thursday. Hosted by gaming industry star Geoff Keighley, the show featured winners in 29 competitive categories, including Game of the Year. The games vying for that top honor this year include “Astro Bot,” “Balatro,” “Black Myth: Wukong,” “Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree,” “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” and “Metaphor: ReFantazio.”

Watch the teaser trailer for “Borderlands 4” below.

