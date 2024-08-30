Borderlands is now available to watch at home

It's fair to say that Borderlands has not been a successful movie, but maybe that can all change now it's available to watch at home.

After making only $15.3 million at the US box office and $26.2 million worldwide to date, Lionsgate has released the video game adaptation on digital platforms three weeks after its cinema release.

It's not necessarily a direct response to its poor box-office performance, as other Lionsgate movies – such as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Strangers: Chapter 1 – have also been released digitally less than a month from their cinema release.

If you want to see whether the movie deserved better, you can buy or rent Borderlands from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers in the US.

Lionsgate has yet to confirm a digital release date for Borderlands in the UK, but it won't be as quick as its US digital release.

As you wait for that, you can pre-order Borderlands on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD ahead of its physical release in the UK. Like the digital release, Lionsgate has yet to confirm a release date.

There's also a limited-edition 4K Steelbook available to pre-order.

Ahead of its release, Borderlands landed a dismal 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from its first 55 reviews.

It's since risen to 10% from 152 reviews, which marks a career-low rating for Cate Blanchett, as well as being one of the lowest ratings for director Eli Roth and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart.

