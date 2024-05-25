Boris Johnson will be abroad for most of election campaign

Camilla Turner
4 min read
Boris Johnson has a series of pre-arranged trips over the coming weeks
Boris Johnson has a series of pre-arranged trips over the coming weeks

Boris Johnson will be out of the country for the majority of the election campaign but will help from afar, friends have said.

The former prime minister has a series of pre-arranged trips over the coming weeks which he will not be cancelling.

These range from professional speaking engagements abroad to personal holidays, all of which were booked before the election was called, according to those familiar with his schedule.

Mr Johnson has categorically ruled out standing as an MP in this election – despite calls from fellow MPs for him to throw his hat in the ring, particularly given the high number of empty seats.

Allies of Mr Johnson were on Saturday night at pains to point out that he will be actively campaigning for the Conservative Party to win the election, even if he is not physically in the country.

A source close to Mr Johnson said that he believes Sir Keir Starmer poses a “threat” to Britain and that “more is expected” to come from him “on that front”.

Mr Johnson has been in discussion with Isaac Levido, the Tory party election guru, about what kind of role he will play in the election campaign.

Interventions are likely to include direct mail, in the form of letters and emails to voters, social media posts as well as campaigning on behalf of individual MPs.

Those familiar with Mr Johnson’s thinking say he is very concerned about Labour’s policy to charge VAT on private schools, and is likely to speak out about this, as well as about shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ economic and tax plans.

Ahead of the May local elections, Mr Johnson made some targeted interventions including a video endorsement of Tees Valley mayor Lord Houchen, who successfully clung on to his mayoralty.

He also wrote in support of West Midlands mayoral candidate Andy Street, lavishing him with praise while dismissing the Tories’ record in Westminster.

In his endorsement of Mr Street, who ultimately lost to his Labour rival, Mr Johnson urged voters to “forget about the Government” and “forget about Westminster” adding that: “This election is about the next four years in the West Midlands – and who you want in charge. If it were my vote I’d want the person with a record of getting stuff done. And that’s Andy Street.”

On Saturday, a former minister demanded Rishi Sunak bring back Mr Johnson as a candidate amid a record exodus of MPs before the general election.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, who served in the Department for Education under Mr Johnson, said the former prime minister running in one of dozens of vacant seats would bolster her party’s chances.

Dame Andrea has said her parliamentary colleagues should never have ousted Mr Johnson in 2022 and has been a strident critic of Mr Sunak, submitting a no confidence letter late last year. Along with Sir Simon Clarke, she was one of just two Tory MPs to quit before Mr Sunak called the election.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dame Andrea said:

However, Mr Johnson has ruled out a return to parliament. He is currently writing a book about his time in office and has made millions from high-profile public speaking commitments since leaving Downing Street.

He is also expected to commence a series of appearances on GB News soon, having signed up to the channel to boost its coverage of the UK and US elections.

Mr Johnson quit as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last June, claiming a Commons inquiry was determined to find him guilty over partygate.

He accused the privileges committee of acting as a “kangaroo court” in its investigation of the Downing Street parties scandal that would ultimately precipitate his fall as prime minister, while also accusing the Tories of losing their “mojo” under Mr Sunak.

Striking a more conciliatory tone, Mr Johnson on Friday used his Daily Mail column to throw his weight behind the Tory election campaign, urging voters to “save this country from socialism” in a series of attacks on Sir Keir.

However he failed to mention Mr Sunak by name once and in recent months has criticised a number of his flagship policies, including banning smoking, abandoning HS2 and delaying or diluting a number of climate objectives.

Mr Johnson warned that Sir Keir would be “the most dangerous and Left-wing Labour prime minister since the 1970s” and would raise both taxes and spending.

He claimed Sir Keir and Ms Reeves were “licking their lips vampirically” about the prospect of wealth taxes, while warning that Labour, if elected, would “throw in the sponge and let the boats come” by scrapping the Rwanda deportation plan.

