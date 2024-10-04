Boris Johnson: Chagos decision is total nonsense

Labour signed the British-owned Chagos islands over to Mauritius in a deal it claimed would safeguard global security by ending a long-running dispute - Pictures From History / Avalon

Sir Keir Starmer decided to hand over the Chagos Islands out of “sheer political correctness”, Boris Johnson has claimed.

The former prime minister accused the Government of ceding sovereignty over the archipelago, at a strategic waypoint in the Indian Ocean, to “look like the good guys”.

The islands were British-owned from 1814 but have been signed away by Labour to Mauritius in a deal it claimed would safeguard global security by ending a long-running dispute.

They include Diego Garcia, which hosts a strategically important US-UK military base.

Speaking to Camilla Tominey on GB News, Mr Johnson claimed Labour had ceded the territory to give the impression Britain was “unbundling the last relics of our empire”.

“Get out your maps, get out your atlases, check out the Chagos Islands, see where they are, see where Mauritius is. A long way away,” he said.

“What is this claim? It’s nonsense, it’s total nonsense. Why are we doing this? Sheer political correctness, desire to look like the good guys, a desire to look as though we are unbundling the last relics of our empire. It’s nonsense.”

Mr Johnson told Camilla Tominey Starmer’s decision was a ‘desire to look like the good guys, a desire to look as though we are unbundling the last relics of our empire’ - GB News

The UK Government announced it was ending 200 years of British rule by handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius on Thursday.

The news, just three months into Labour’s time in office, prompted fears over Sir Keir’s approach to talks with Spain and Argentina.

At a press conference on Friday, the Prime Minister refused to be drawn on whether other British overseas territories could be signed away under Labour.

His remarks came just hours after Argentina promised to gain “full sovereignty” of the Falkland Islands in the wake of the Chagos deal.

The country’s foreign minister, Diana Mondino, welcomed the step taken by Sir Keir’s Government on Thursday towards ending “outdated practices”.

She pledged “concrete action” to ensure that the Falklands – the British territory that Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its own – are ceded to Buenos Aires.

Grant Shapps, the former Tory defence secretary, told The Telegraph: “The decision by Starmer to give up the British Indian Overseas Territory proves he cannot be trusted to protect British interests.

“We are lucky that Starmer wasn’t in charge when Argentina invaded the Falklands, he would have handed them over on a silver platter.”

Mauritius, which is 1,400 miles from the Chagos Islands and never owned them, has brought repeated claims of sovereignty over recent decades.

It won a landmark case at the International Court of Justice in 2019, which issued a non-binding judgement ordering Britain to hand them over.

A deal was drafted under the Tories but then kiboshed by Lord Cameron, who was worried about the security implications.

On Thursday, David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, insisted that Britain will be guaranteed control over Diego Garcia, which is used by the US military, for at least a century.