Boris Johnson jokes that Keir Starmer paid for his book launch

Tories past and present packed into a room at the Institute of Directors on Pall Mall last night for Boris Johnson’s book launch. The 784-page memoir chronicles Johnson’s rise in politics from mayor to prime minister. “A lot of people have said it’s shatteringly revelatory,” Johnson modestly claimed in a recent interview.

Johnson opened his speech at the launch with a toast to Keir Starmer. The Prime Minister was meant to release an autobiography last year with the same publisher, HarperCollins, but ended up ditching the plan and returning the £18,000 advance. “That is why Mr Harper and Mr Collins can afford to have this party tonight,” joked Johnson, “because of Keir Starmer’s totally uncharacteristic decision to hand back a donation. So cheers, Keir!”

Johnson went on to lament the current Labour government. “It grieves me in a way to see what’s going on in politics today. I feel it would be much better if I was to run the show,” he said. He claimed that if not for “a tiny handful of random events”, he would have won the 2024 election. Among those events? “If only my friend Chris Pincher had not allowed his hand to wander freely.”

Despite writing a long, multi-page speech, Johnson had to clamber back on stage to make an addendum. “I realised that I made one crucial omission in my list of thanks, and I forgot to say thank you to all my family,” he said.

Among the guests were Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly and his wife Susie, reality TV star Georgia Toffolo, who starred in I’m a Celebrity with Stanley Johnson, Spectator editor Michael Gove and a raft of Johnson loyalists, including Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Andrea Jenkyns.