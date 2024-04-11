Boris Johnson says ‘Ukraine must join Nato’
Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to be allowed to join Nato and be given the right tools for its fight against Russia.Speaking at a conservative event in Canada, the former prime minister also warned against appeasing Russian president Vladimir Putin.“The resolution to this problem is the security and the stability that comes with certainty about where Ukraine is and what Ukraine is,” he told an event at the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa, where he appeared alongside former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott.