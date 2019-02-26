Born to run: Guide dog, visually impaired runner take on winter half marathon

Jenny wasn't the average runner at Edmonton's Hypothermic Half Marathon.

On Feb.17, the Labrador retriever guide dog led her owner Daryl Lang through the Highlands neighbourhood for 21 kilometres in –19 C temperatures.

The Hypo Half Marathon challenges runners as a winter race, with runners often braving icy roads and cold temperatures. Lang, who is visually impaired, trained for months with her guide dog at the 109th Street Running Room running club. The seeing eye dog and her owner tackled hills, snowstorms and tempo runs as part of the training.

It's uncommon for guide dogs to run long distances, said Lang. Many guide dog organizations discourage owners from running with their guide dog because it often doesn't allow the dog enough time to communicate directions to their owner, Lang explained.

But that's not the case for Jenny, Lang said.

"She does really well at it. She has always been really last minute in her movements which makes her great as a guide runner. Because on a dime, she can take a turn super sharp and go," Lang said.

Lang, 34, finished the race in two hours and 28 minutes.

Second half marathon

This was the second half marathon for the almost seven-year-old guide dog, who also ran 21 kilometres with Lang in Montana last year.

Running Room staff told CBC News they couldn't recall a runner completing the Hypothermic Half race with a guide dog in the past six years.

Lang had some human help during her training for the Hypo Half.

"[Jenny's] a great guide dog but she can't tell me there's a big block of ice ahead and prepare me for it," Lang said.

"She did really well with Hypo. She tried to take a shortcut because her motto is 'Work smarter, not harder.' This is why I have Ed."

Ed Gallagher began running with Lang and Jenny in December. He trained with the pair weekly leading up to the Hypothermic Half Marathon.

With Jenny flanking Lang's left side, Gallagher would stay slightly behind the dog.

Gallagher would warn Lang of any hills or patches of ice during their training and on race day.

"Sometimes the path was wide enough that I could be beside her. But Jenny could get distracted by me if I got too far ahead. I liked to be a step or two behind on one side or the other," he said.

