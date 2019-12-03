Borocop incident manna from heaven for sagging Sens, but will it last?

The Ottawa Senators may be on a four-game losing skid, but the team's social media game is red hot right now after scoring a winner with this viral video starring tough guy defenceman Mark Borowiecki, nicknamed Borocop.

While the team was in Vancouver prepping for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, the D-man-turned-G-man foiled an attempted robbery by clothes-lining the would-be thief off his getaway bike.

Bad news for that guy, but finally some good news for the struggling Senators, who have just 11 wins in 27 games. (Borocop has 10 points with a plus/minus of +5, not counting his assist to the Vancouver PD.)

Senators fans are embracing the #Borocop as superhero meme.

It even earned props from the old guard in the front office.

Just a 'small blip'

But don't expect this good news story to magically change the team's fortunes, said sports marketing expert Vijay Setlur, an instructor at York University's Schulich School of Business.

"This is just a small blip on the radar, and it's not going to move the needle or gain any traction in a positive way," Setlur said.

"A good act of one player doesn't really have any impact. It's whether the team wins or loses, whether it gets a new arena, whether the owner continues to own the team or if he sells it to somebody else, (or) whether the franchise stays in the city or moves."

According to Setlur, Borocop might be a hero today, but the alt captain is still a "fringe player" whose good deed "isn't going to result in the Senators going from drawing 12,000 [fans] a game to 19,000 a game. That's not going to happen."