Bosnians protest against government over deaths in 2024 floods

STORY: ::Hundreds rally to push Bosnian authorities to take responsibility over last October's flood deaths

::Sarajevo, Bosnia

::February 10, 2025

"The students gathered here for clear reasons: to demand accountability from all individuals who are, both directly and indirectly, responsible for the tragic deaths resulting from the landslip of an illegal quarry above Donja Jablanica, as well as for those who survived and yet did not receive adequate support from the relevant institutions and were abandoned to manage their circumstances on their own."

"The biggest problem is that it's already been five months, and no one has paid us anything for the huge damage that people incurred. Why is there so much waiting, the money was sent from all over the world, where is it now?"

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that swept through parts of central and southern Bosnia and Herzegovina overnight on October 4. Nineteen people were killed in the southern village of Donja Jablanica alone, after an illegal quarry collapsed trapping people under heavy rocks. Authorities have not yet launched an investigation.

Officials have also been slow to start reconstruction work or to distribute aid donated by the European Union and other foreign governments.

"Where are the donations? Where is the rehabilitation? Where is transparency? Where is responsibility?" read a huge banner that protesters carried in front of the state parliament.

Some of the protesting students said they were also rallying in solidarity with students in neighboring Serbia, who have held anti-government protests over a railway station disaster that killed 15 people in November and quickly ballooned into a political crisis.