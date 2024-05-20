Bosque fires in Rio Rancho

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Alek Manoah was superb for seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, as the Toronto Blue Jays fended off the Tampa Bays Rays 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Manoah (1-1) allowed just one walk and one hit in his best start of the season. He dropped his earned-run average from 4.91 to 3.00. It was Manoah's first win since a 7-3 victory in Boston on Aug. 4 as he struggled through 2023 and began this season on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Daniel Vogelbach was 3-fo