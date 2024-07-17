Bosses face jail for selling deadly zombie knives online

Daniel Anjorin, aged 14, was killed with a sword as he walked to school in east London in May. A man has been charged with murdering him. - Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Tech firm executives could face up to two years in jail if banned zombie knives and machetes are sold on their sites.

New laws, set out in the King’s Speech on Wednesday, will close loopholes that allow the sale of ninja swords – the type of weapon that was used to kill 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault, east London, earlier this year – and other lethal blades.

The Government said it would introduce “strict sanctions” on senior executives of online companies who fail to operate within the law by continuing to allow the sale of banned weapons.

They are likely to be modelled on penalties in the Online Safety Act, under which bosses whose firms persistently fail to protect children face up to two years in jail.

Tech firms could also be fined up to 10 per cent of their turnover under the proposals on banned weapons.

Final decisions on the sanctions are expected after the Government’s sentencing review.

Knives and machetes for sale in a shop window - Mark Mercer/Alamy Stock Photo

The Government is also considering re-introducing anti-knife measures in the Tories’ criminal justice bill, including giving police powers to seize and destroy knives found on private property, increased maximum penalties for sales of dangerous weapons to children, and a new offence of possessing a knife with intent to cause harm.

The measures are being proposed after knife crime nationally has risen by 7.2 per cent to nearly 50,000 offences, close to the past record high of 51,200, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Labour aims to halve knife crime in a decade.

Respect Orders

Labour is to bring back a revamped form of Asbos, to be known as Respect Orders, to crack down on persistent anti-social behaviour by adult offenders, including harassment, intimidation, drug use, littering and street drinking.

Although civil orders, breaching them would be a criminal offence, enabling police to arrest and prosecute offenders with penalties likely to range from community punishments up to a custodial sentence.

Police will also be encouraged to use public space protection orders to ban repeat offenders from town centres and stamp out public drinking and drug use.

Asbos, introduced by Sir Tony Blair in 1998, were ditched by Lord Cameron’s coalition government in 2014 for being too complex and bureaucratic, and criminalising young people.

They were replaced by civil injunctions, which have been used infrequently as officers cannot arrest those who breach them.

More neighbourhood policing is a key part of the King's Speech anti-crime proposals - Brian A Jackson/iStockphoto

Neighbourhood police

Labour has pledged to “rebuild” neighbourhood policing with an extra 13,000 officers, comprising 3,000 new constables, 3,000 deployed from the current uplift, 4,000 additional police community support officers, and 3,000 more special constables.

The £700 million to pay for the extra officers will be raised through savings from a new nationwide police procurement system that will reduce the waste from 43 forces all buying their equipment and services separately.

Ministers are looking at ways to ensure that forces deploy the extra officers in neighbourhoods.

The Government intends to reverse moves labelled a shoplifters' charter, as well as introducing new measures to protect shop workers - iStockphoto

Shoplifting

Assaulting a retail worker will become a stand-alone offence, with the maximum penalty expected to be six months in jail and unlimited fines.

The Government will also force police officers to investigate shoplifting offences under £200. The new Crime and Policing Bill will reverse a so-called “shoplifters’ charter” introduced in 2014, under which the theft of goods under £200 is considered “low value”.

Shoplifting rose by more than a third (37 per cent) in a year to a record 430,104 in 2023, equivalent to nearly 1,200 offences a day.

The British Retail Consortium estimates it is costing £1.8 billion in losses and extra security measures, adding an average of £59 a year to every household’s grocery shop.

Victims’ laws

Judges are to get more powers to make criminals attend sentencing hearings after high-profile offenders refused to appear, including Lucy Letby, the nurse convicted of killing seven newborn babies, and the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Judges will be able to order an offender to attend a sentencing hearing and make it “clear in law” that reasonable force can be used by custody officers to make sure this happens.

If a criminal refuses to attend despite this order, they could face an extra two years in prison. This will apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including serious sexual or violent crimes such as murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Child rapists and sex offenders will lose their automatic right to have a say in their children’s lives, while there will be a legislative ban on sex offenders in England and Wales changing their name to avoid detection.

Labour has vowed to halve violence against women and girls within a decade with measures including dedicated rape courts and domestic violence experts taking 999 calls.

Spiking will become a stand-alone offence to improve investigation, prosecution, and reporting of the crime.

A “Hillsborough law” will be introduced under which all public servants and authorities will have a legal duty of candour, requiring them to tell the truth to inquiries, investigations and public inquiries. Any who fail to tell the truth would face disciplinary action and potentially the sack.

The change aims to prevent a repeat of the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, when police officers falsely claimed drunk Liverpool fans were responsible for the tragedy.