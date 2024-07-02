Boston Bruins sign free agents Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals

The Canadian Press

BROSSARD, Que. — Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26. The deal for the six-foot-three, 230-pound winger inked Monday as NHL free agency opened carries an average annual value of $7.6 million. Slafkovsky, who put pen to paper the first day he was eligible for a maximum-term agreement, had 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24. Selected first overall