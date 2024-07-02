Boston Bruins sign free agents Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals
The Bruins made a big splash in free agency on Monday afternoon with two big signings.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
The Nashville Predators made a huge splash when free agency opened Monday by signing Stanley Cup champion forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in a series of moves topping $100 million that made Smashville the center of attention on a record-setting, billion-dollar day across the NHL.
Panthers 26-year-old star forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Sunday’s championship celebration that ‘this has been the greatest day ever.’
The NHL salary cap is going up, but the unrestricted free agent pool is also big this offseason. Here are 25 players to watch.
One day after reveling in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship for a final time, Florida Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito and his team quickly got to work as the free agent market opened at noon Monday.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$8-million contract and gave forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown one-year extensions among multiple moves the club made Monday.
Fans of the Buffalo Sabres will have to get used to seeing two longtime players in new uniforms next season. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons have officially signed with new teams.
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
BROSSARD, Que. — Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26. The deal for the six-foot-three, 230-pound winger inked Monday as NHL free agency opened carries an average annual value of $7.6 million. Slafkovsky, who put pen to paper the first day he was eligible for a maximum-term agreement, had 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24. Selected first overall
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov's talent has drawn comparisions to Eric Lindros. His slick playmaking had scouts projecting Michkov might have been drafted right beind Chicago's Connor Bedard in 2023 had he not been tangled in a long-term deal with his team in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild are almost done with their dead weight. They have one more summer to serve in salary cap jail.