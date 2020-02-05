Boston Fans Wicked Mad After Red Sox Trade Superstar Mookie Betts

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday reportedly traded four-time All-Star and ex-MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers ― and the Beantown faithful did not take the news well.

At a time when the area faces the possible exit of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, the baseball deal, which also shipped former Cy Young winner David Price to LA, hit fans hard.

They and others vented on Twitter. Some even compared the deal with Boston selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which many believe cursed the team with an 86-year World Series title drought.

Perish the thought, Red Sox Nation.

Me waking up this morning seeing we traded Mookie Betts AND David Price to the Dodgers 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/fuSMFOUIAw — Jamaal E. Shelby OBE (@TuffGong242) February 5, 2020

When #RedSox fans read the team’s reasons for trading Mookie Betts: pic.twitter.com/JYJ7e2ZIse — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) February 5, 2020

not seeing Mookie Betts in Red Sox Uniform anymore



pic.twitter.com/acSAbK2dT8 — Jacob Belanger (@belanger_jacob) February 5, 2020

The youth of Red Sox Nation is not taking the news of Mookie Betts being traded well. pic.twitter.com/4giR8MiFgN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 5, 2020

100 years apart and money is the issue in both cases



Red Sox trade Mookie Betts to the Dodgers on February 4, 2020



Red Sox trade Babe Ruth to the Yankees on January 5, 1920 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 5, 2020

So we got an outfielder with a back injury and a pitching prospect instead of paying @mookiebetts what he’s worth and, oh by the way, also still have no manager. Congrats on being under the luxury tax @RedSox. This season is going to be ROUGH. — John Cupoli (@JohnsGreatTakes) February 5, 2020

Trade Mookie Betts, what could go wrong?#RedSox Mookie Betts

2014-19: 42.0 WAR#RedSox Babe Ruth

1914-19: 39.8 WAR — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 5, 2020

You don't trade the second-best player in baseball. You pay him. #MookieBetts — Gerry Brooks (@GerryBrooks) February 5, 2020

John Henry and @RedSox ownership can honestly take a long walk off a short pier...This @mookiebetts deal is embarrassing for not only the team, but baseball in general...Greedy owenership expecting fans to pay increasing ticket prices for a season squandered🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sean OConnell (@TheOddFather716) February 5, 2020

I think I may officially be done with the @RedSox after this one. Not that I watched a ton of baseball to begin with but I loved @mookiebetts — Luke (@litluke14) February 5, 2020

