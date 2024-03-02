Boston firefighters battle two overnight multi-alarm fires in homes

Storyful

A cargo barge got into difficulty in Rotterdam on March 1, with video showing some of its containers getting caught under a city bridge, and the thuds and scrapes of metal on metal as it pushed on through.Footage by Maikel Coomans shows the slow progress of the Monika Deymann, a German-flagged inland container vessel, as its containers scrape along the underside of the Willemsbrug.According to news reports, the vessel was stuck for several hours, and some of its containers fell into the water.Coomans said he was told there was paint damage and damage to decorative lighting on the bridge, which he said was “really disappointing” to see happen again. Credit: Maikel Coomans via Storyful