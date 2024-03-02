Boston firefighters battle two overnight multi-alarm fires in homes
Boston firefighters battled two large fires in multi-story homes in two separate parts of the city early Saturday morning.
An extremely-dangerous winter storm has arrived in California and will unload feet of snow, powerful winds and rare blizzard conditions in the state’s mountains through the weekend.
Cars were left stranded on Interstate 80 overnight after authorities ferried motorists to safety.
March greeted Canada with a sharp divide between warm and cool. Will it stay that way? Here’s what you can expect from this turbulent transition month ahead
A major winter snowstorm with disruptive travel impacts is on the way for parts of the Prairies this weekend.
Travel is not recommended this weekend for much of the central and southern Prairies as a significant winter storm will create treacherous conditions, potentially bringing 40+ cm of snow for some areas
STINNETT, Texas (AP) — As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless. “We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion. In his hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families like his who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks. Homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. An Amer
March is off to a busy start on the Prairies as a major snowstorm will make travel difficult or impossible through the weekend
Snow is forecast every day in Boise at least for the next week, even though March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.
The national park said it will remain closed through at least midday Sunday due to the heavy winter storm heading to the area.
The storm is expected to provide the state with its highest rate of snowfall in 2024
There’s still no end in sight for Smokehouse Creek fire which is now five times the size of New York City
A cargo barge got into difficulty in Rotterdam on March 1, with video showing some of its containers getting caught under a city bridge, and the thuds and scrapes of metal on metal as it pushed on through.Footage by Maikel Coomans shows the slow progress of the Monika Deymann, a German-flagged inland container vessel, as its containers scrape along the underside of the Willemsbrug.According to news reports, the vessel was stuck for several hours, and some of its containers fell into the water.Coomans said he was told there was paint damage and damage to decorative lighting on the bridge, which he said was “really disappointing” to see happen again. Credit: Maikel Coomans via Storyful
For millions of folks in the north-central and northeastern U.S., it was the warmest winter season of their lives.
As early signs of the wildfire season in Alberta suggest another difficult summer for N.W.T. residents, many are experiencing a growing phenomenon called climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety.Fort Smith Coun. Mike Couvrette remembers last year's first wildfire of the season near Fort Smith, which heralded a summer of heat, drought, smoke and evacuations."We experienced our first wildfire and it was only six kilometres from where I live, 16 kilometres from the downtown area of Fort Smith," C
California authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate 80 on Friday as the biggest snow storm of the season bore down on the Sierra Nevada, where residents were urged to take shelter and stay off roads as they prepared for up to 10 feet of snow in some areas and damaging winds. Authorities closed the interstate in both directions after 5 p.m. on a day when the majority of more than a dozen ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were closed, a tornado touched down in central California and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave.
The Sierra Nevada is bracing for a "whiteout blizzard" that could make travel conditions "life-threatening" on the Donner Pass and mountains west of Reno.
