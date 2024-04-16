Boston Marathon shatters records, crowns new winners
Four winners and four very different journeys Monday from Hopkinton to the finish line in the 128th running of the Boston Marathon.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational meeting in Ramona on Sunday.
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesTennis star Novak Djokovic lashed out at a fan while losing a match in Monte Carlo this weekend, leveling curses at the spectator from the court in an explosive flare-up caught on video.Down 3-4 against Norwegian player Casper Ruud, the No. 1-ranked Serb blew up when he hit a forehand out of bounds against his opponent. Immediately after the point was called, Djokovic whirled around and screamed, “Would you shut the f--k up!” at a spectator sitting in the stands
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler spent more time looking at his feet than any of the white leaderboards at Augusta National, all of them showing what everyone was watching — a Masters champion again, the undisputed best player in golf. He prefers to stay in his own little world, population one. Nobody is close to him in the game at the moment. Scheffler is No. 1 in the world by a margin not seen since Tiger Woods in his prime. In nine tournaments this year, he doesn't have a round over par
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.
Scottie Scheffler holds a 1-shot lead at Augusta National heading to the final round.