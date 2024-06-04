Bottoms up. Restaurants can serve alcohol earlier during the Calgary Stampede, again

The expanded liquor service hours first started in 2014 as a pilot project. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary hospitality businesses will be able serve alcohol earlier in the day during the Calgary Stampede again this year.

Throughout the duration of the event, from July 5 to 14, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) said bars, restaurants and lounges can serve alcohol starting at 8 a.m. The blanket approval applies to Class A, B and C licence holders in the city.

Private events with special approval can serve alcohol starting at 6:30 a.m. during the Stampede, the AGLC said in a statement. On July 5, businesses along the Stampede Parade route can serve alcohol beginning at 7 a.m.

The expanded hours first started in 2014 as a pilot project. Prior to 2014, the AGLC granted permits for early liquor service for special events on a case-by-case basis.

Normal serving hours for alcoholic beverages are from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The AGLC said as part of the arrangement, businesses still have to end liquor service at 2 a.m. and "all other rules guiding the service remain in effect."

Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president of the advocacy group Restaurants Canada for western Canada, said the policy-relaxation is welcome for the industry during the opportune time of Calgary Stampede.

Mark von Schellwitz, Western Canada vice president with Restaurants Canada, says the AGLC's allowance for early liquor sales benefits the hospitality industry during the Calgary Stampede.

Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president with Restaurants Canada, says the AGLC's allowance for early liquor sales benefits the hospitality industry during the Calgary Stampede. (CBC News)

"Whether we have pancake breakfasts or any other sort of event, this just gives them the flexibility [to serve alcohol]," said von Schellwitz.

"This kind of flexibility and liquor policy is what contributes to making the Calgary Stampede the greatest show on earth and a great boon for the hospitality industry in Calgary."

He added that it helps businesses meet the demands of the rush of visitors coming into Calgary for the 10-day event.

Last year's Stampede was the second most attended in history with over 1.3 million visitors, coming in just behind the 2012 Stampede.