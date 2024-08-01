"We bought a mouldy narrowboat on Facebook Marketplace - it saves us £10k on rent"

A couple who bought a "mouldy" narrowboat on Facebook Marketplace and renovated it into their dream tiny home say it saves them £10k-a-year on rent in London. Nancy Kerina, 26, and her partner, Dale Rankmore, 32, met during a ski season in Andorra and started looking to live together when the trip got cut short due to the pandemic. The outdoor-loving couple didn't want to be "tied down" paying a mortgage and decided to instead invest in a narrowboat. They managed to find a 1970s narrowboat on Facebook Marketplace for £22k and have spent around £10k renovating it themselves. Now the pair save £10k-a-year travelling around London's waterways on their boat and love the "freedom".