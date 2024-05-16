Boulder police and youth advisory board to host open house Thursday
The event invites young people between 13 and 18 years old to tour the department, meet officers and learn more about Boulder's approach to public safety.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
A Calgary man who killed his abusive father "because he saw no way out" should be handed the minimum parole ineligibility period, his lawyer argued Wednesday.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.Vincent fatally stabbed his father Kwan Fong, 70, in January 2019.Defence lawyers Katherin Beyak and Curtis Mennie had asked the jury to return a manslaughter verdict, arguing their client's disabilities coupled with the abuse meant he co
The National Park Service is seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The incident occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park, NPS said this week while releasing stills of the suspects from a trail camera video. "In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," NPS said in a release Wednesday.
The 23-year-old posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Matt Ryan with the hashtag #couple
Police in Turks and Caicos have charged an American woman with ammunition possession -- a crime that carries a minimum penalty of 12 years -- after airport officials alleged they found illegal ammunition in her luggage. Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for Mother's Day when, during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport Monday, officials claim to have found two rounds of ammunition in her bag, police said.
WINNIPEG — The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki (skih-BITS’-kee) is recounting in count her violent life with him. The woman says she met Skibicki at a Winnipeg homeless shelter while she was struggling with a drug addiction. She says in their life together he would sexually abuse her and attack her with a knife, and eventually she obtained a protection order against him. Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women. Hi
"I was disappointed that my husband told me, 'You are not my mother' and 'I didn't do anything for my kids' mother, so why would I do something for you?'"
A teacher heard screaming coming from the classroom and saw the principal throw the child to the floor, deputies said.
The Instagram message popped up from a girl named Chelsea: “Howdy.” David didn’t know anyone named Chelsea, but he clicked through her profile: She had brown hair and a nice smile; under her name was a quote from the Bible. He thought it was sort of weird that she was messaging him, a stranger, in the middle of a workday, but her pouty selfies made that easy to ignore. He was hesitant when she asked him to chat, but soon her flirty messages escalated to a volley of explicit pictures, and David,
Isiah Williams took his daughter, Olisa, from his mother's arms during an altercation
Authorities announced last week that the remains of Jamilla Smith, 30, had been found. She was reported missing in December 2023
When Yousef Alshayeb moved to Yellowknife, his goal was to get a job at Stanton Territorial Hospital and help fill staffing shortages in health care.Now, a year later, he's frustrated by what he feels is an arduous immigration process. He's also out of work and anxious about how he'll feed his family. Formerly a medical technician in Amman, Jordan, Alshayeb first immigrated to Ontario in October 2022 on a study permit. He said he immigrated for stability and was on track to become certified to w
Amandeep Singh, the fourth man charged in connection with the killing of prominent Sikh-Canadian activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was already caught up in the Canadian justice system at the time of Nijjar's death, CBC News has learned.The Indian national, who entered Canada on a temporary visa, appeared in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom to answer charges on an unrelated matter just two days before, according to police, he lay in wait for Nijjar at the entrance to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar was
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy in which two guards were killed. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
The Israeli military is calling on the United Nations to investigate the presence of armed militants at a UN facility in southern Gaza after releasing video that shows armed men at the facility.
When these justices deign to meet-and-greet, it's with people who won't ask them about conflicts of interest or gifts from billionaires.
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for fatally shooting an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding reasonable grounds that the officer committed a crime.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation concluded there are "problematic" pieces about the officer's account of what happened.The family of Steven Nguyen identified him as the 33-year-old man who was killed in the north-central Rosslyn neighbourhood on the night of June 5, 2021. They've
Police say a pursuit that moved through Delaware and into Pennsylvania included two shootouts and ended in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was being sought on an outstanding warrant.