Boulder toy store loses thousands of dollars in stolen Jellycat plushies
A Boulder toy store is losing thousands of dollars to shoplifters targeting one of the hottest toys for kids and collectors, Jellycat plushies.
A Boulder toy store is losing thousands of dollars to shoplifters targeting one of the hottest toys for kids and collectors, Jellycat plushies.
Astrologer Valerie Mesa shares your horoscope for New Year's Eve
An Alberta feline nicknamed the "car wash cat" has been reunited with her family seven years after she vanished from home.Sophie returned in time for the holidays, thanks to community volunteers and Good Samaritans who helped her survive a prolonged stay on the streets of Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton.The long-awaited reunion was a gift to Glenn Stupar. He first brought the fluffy calico home in December 2014 after adopting her from a local rescue as a Christmas present for his youngest daughte
The Icelandic Sheepdog has been announced as Britain’s newest pedigree dog breed by The Kennel Club. Here's what to know about the national breed of Iceland.
Budget-conscious buyers looking for luxury alternatives have flocked to Walmart’s Birkin bag look-alike, nicknamed the “Wirkin.”
See what the stars have in store for you.
The leather bag, called the "Wirkin," is a budget-friendly alternative to the Hermès Birkin, which start at around $10,000.
Plus, more savings on brand names like Dyson, Apple, Michael Kors and more.
Shoppers say they're the "softest sheets" and that they "feel great to sleep on."
Halifax's retail sector continued to grow in 2024, according to a local business observer.Arthur Gaudreau runs the website Halifax ReTales, which documents the comings and goings of businesses in the municipality.Gaudreau said more businesses opened than closed this year. He said there were 193 opens and 104 closes, amounting to 1.86 businesses opened for every one closed."We're still on the up," Gaudreau told CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia. He compared those numbers to 2020 — the start o
Over 5,000 dogs competed for the Best in Show title and $50,000 prize at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin
It's warm, stylish and fits all shapes and sizes — it's pretty much the Goldilocks of shawls, and it's on sale for a limited time.
An animal shelter rescued 18 puppies that will soon be up for adoption.
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
Unwind with mess-free scented tablets that last up to 30 minutes each: 'They smell heavenly.'
A housecat has died in the United States after eating raw pet food and contracting H5N1 bird flu. Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos tells CBC News the risk of any individual pet getting avian flu is still low, but what is concerning is the easier it becomes for it to infect different types of animals, ‘the easier it will ultimately become for this virus to infect humans.'
"Wake me from this nightmare!" one social media user posted after the Fox News host leaned into Trump's idea to annex Canada.
Steve Bannon is ramping up his attack on Elon Musk. And this time he’s threatening violence. The House of MAGA has been up in flames this week over Musk’s plan to protect immigrants with H1-B visas, while diehard conservatives like the president-elect’s former strategist Bannon and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer have said foreign workers should be deported and replaced with “real” Americans. On the last episode of the year for Bannon’s War Room podcast, he sent a threatening message to the SpaceX f
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.
"It’s 2:44 a.m. California time, and I’m delirious and about to embark on convincing someone at an RV campsite that I need to tour the grounds to see if my friend’s soon-to-be ex-husband is hosting another woman when he’s supposed to be watching their son."