Boundary changes for Avon Maitland District School Board could disrupt some families

As the Avon Maitland District School Board continues to consider its options around proposed boundary changes for local schools, some parents are concerned the changes could have a disruptive impact on students and their families.

The Stratford and area boundary review committee (SABRC) hosted an open house Jan. 29 at Stratford District Secondary School to provide students and their families with information about several proposed boundary adjustment scenarios and solicit feedback from more than 70 people who attended.

The current options could redirect up to six different areas across Stratford to new school sites, leaving some parents questioning if their children will need to change schools when the boundary review is finalized.

Amanda Cortes-Martin and Brock Martin, parents of two young children attending school in Stratford, were at the consultation to learn about the proposed boundary updates and voice their concerns about the changes.

“Brock and I have always walked to school growing up,” said Cortes-Martin. “We chose to move into our current neighbourhood because the school is only a five-minute walk. With the boundary changes, our kids could walk 15 minutes to school across major roads, so it’s not ideal.

“I don’t think some people understand how these adjustments could impact children. Not only will they be changing schools, but this could also disrupt friendships and relationships they’ve made so far.”

School boundaries determine which school a student attends depending on where they live. The possible boundary adjustment scenarios were created by an independent consultant with feedback from the SABRC and are intended to help alleviate enrollment pressures at schools within the Stratford planning area.

Board members heard from parents about many other concerns, mainly about the distance students would need to walk to new schools, child-care issues, social issues and concerns related to relationships with teachers. Another concern for those who attended was that not all members of the school community are engaged, especially if they do not reside in an area that might be impacted.

The board was pleased to hear positive feedback about the evening's presentation as well, noting an appreciation for the thorough consultation process and the opportunity to provide feedback.

“People appreciate the in-person format of the open house, the large displays presenting the options, and the presence of consultants and staff to answer questions,” said Cheri Carter, superintendent of corporate services.

While adjustments to every school are said to be unlikely, all public schools in the region are being consulted. The information obtained from the consultation and the information provided in an online survey will help the committee address concerns about the proposed changes from the community.

“The consultant will consolidate the feedback, and a report with the options, recommendations and community feedback will be provided to the SABRC,” Carter said. “With this information in hand, the SABRC will propose which scenarios staff should take forward to AMDSB trustees. The trustees will then decide what is best for the school board while understanding the needs and opinions of the school communities.”

The consultation and online survey results will be discussed at a follow-up meeting with the board of trustees in late April. Parents and community members can expect more information later this year regarding boundary changes.

Anyone interested in submitting feedback can complete the online survey by Feb. 15. Paper copies of surveys are available in school offices.

For more information about this project, visit amdsb.ca/stratfordboundaryreview.

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times