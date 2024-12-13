Bournemouth beach knife attack victim Amie Gray saved her friend who was stabbed 20 times, jury told

A woman who was seriously injured in the same knife attack that killed her friend on Bournemouth beach told police she saved her life, a court has heard.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, south London, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of personal trainer Amie Gray, 34, at Durley Chine Beach on 24 May.

Saadi is also charged with the attempted murder of Leanne Miles, 39, at the same location. He denies the charges.

Ms Gray suffered 10 knife injuries while Ms Miles had 20, Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the trial.

Upon being told by police that her friend had died, Ms Miles responded "that Amie Gray had saved her life", Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said.

The prosecutor also told the court that when paramedics arrived, Ms Gray was "unconscious, unresponsive, not breathing and cold to the touch - there were concerns she was already dead".

Despite attempts to save her life, including CPR, she was pronounced dead at 12.24am.

Police found five knives at the home of Saadi's aunt, where he had been living before he was arrested on 28 May. They included a machete and an ornamental knife, the court heard.

Officers also seized a blue Trespass rucksack which contained white latex gloves, two of which were inside out, a black balaclava, a torch, used wet wipes, a packet of tissues and two packets of chillies.

A further knife was later recovered which had been hidden in a wall cavity in the room.

Police also seized two knives and an axe from the home of the defendant's parents which his father had "previously taken and hidden" from Saadi, Ms Jones said.

The court has heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone code to police.

The trial continues.