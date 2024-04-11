Bournemouth man accused of murder said he would 'do it again'

Remains were found by a member of the public near a path linking the clifftop to the beach last August [BBC]

A man accused of killing and dismembering the body of a friend told his girlfriend he would "do it again and again and again", a court heard.

Benjamin Atkins, 49, and Debbie Pereira, 39, from Bournemouth, Dorset, are on trial for the murder of Simon Shotton.

The 48-year-old's legs were found in packages on the Manor Steps Zig Zag footpath on Boscombe seafront in Bournemouth in August 2023.

Both deny murder.

Winchester Crown Court was told a member of the public was sheltering under a tree when a package landed beside her.

On inspecting it, she realised that it was the shape of a human foot and called police, prosecutor Paul Cavin KC said.

Police later found a second package which contained a second leg.

DNA tests confirmed they both belonged to Mr Shotton.

Mr Cavin said a pathologist found his legs were not surgically removed and that those responsible had done "an amateur's job".

Following a search of Mr Atkins and Ms Pereira's garden, two black bin bags containing Mr Shotton's severed arms were found.

Ms Pereira told police Mr Shotton was a crack cocaine and heroin user and visited the pair's flat to take drugs with them.

Mr Atkins and Ms Pereira also deny preventing the burial of a corpse and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Cavin said as they were taken in a police van to a magistrates' court hearing, they were recorded talking about the dismembered body parts.

The prosecutor told the court: "Ms Pereira asks Mr Atkins: 'Do you regret anything?'

"Chillingly, he responds: 'I'll look 'em straight in the eye and say, yeah. I'd do it again and again and again. If you let me go today, I'd find another one and do it again.'"

The trial continues.

