Bournemouth: Man in serious condition after hotel fire

Guests had to leave the hotel after the fire early on Sunday morning

A man in his 40s is in hospital in a serious condition following a fire at a hotel in Bournemouth.

Firefighters and police were called to the Grove Hotel in Grove Road, East Cliff at about 06:15 GMT with guests evacuated from the building.

The area has been cordoned off and roads closed while police and the fire service investigate.

Dorset Police has urged anyone who saw or heard any "suspicious activity" in the area to come forward.

Detective Chf Insp Andy Bell, of BCP CID, said: "Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.

"Also, I would like to hear from any residents or motorists in the wider area who may have captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcams that may assist my investigation."

The force added the cause had not yet been confirmed.

