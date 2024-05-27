Bournemouth stabbing: Teen 'eliminated from enquiries' after death of woman on Durley Chine Beach

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a woman on a Bournemouth beach has been "eliminated from enquiries," police have said.

The teenager from Lancashire was arrested on Sunday after Amie Gray, 34, was pronounced dead on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

Another woman, 38, who sustained serious injuries is still in hospital receiving treatment.

In an update on Monday, Dorset Police said: "Following fast-time enquiries over the weekend, [the teenager] has now been released without charge and eliminated from enquiries in relation to the incident."

The force also released CCTV images of a suspect who is wearing dark clothing with his hood pulled over his head.

They believe there was only one offender involved and the CCTV images are of the suspect at the scene, with inquiries continuing to confirm his identity, the PA news agency reported.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey appealed for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

"If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately," he said in a statement.

DSI Dixey continued: "Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

"If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you."

He said officers and police staff will be in the town "conducting extensive enquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits".

'Truly devastating news'

Dorset Futsal Club, where Ms Gray was a member, paid tribute to the local from nearby Poole in a statement on Facebook.

"The club has received some truly devastating news," it read.

"We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future."

The club also changed its profile pictures to a plain black background.

A police cordon still remains at the section of the beach where Ms Gray was killed, and the force said the public will "see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area".

The beach where the stabbing took place is one of Bournemouth's most popular, according to Visit Dorset, and is located west of the pier.