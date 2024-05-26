Bournemouth stabbing victim named as personal trainer

A 34-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on Bournemouth breach has been named as personal trainer Amie Gray.

Ms Gray, from Poole, suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach and was found dead at the scene when police attended at around 11.45pm on Friday night.

Another 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was also found with serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is being questioned by police.

Speaking at a press conferences yesterday morning, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Since we received the report of this tragic incident where a woman has lost her life and another woman has been seriously injured, our detectives – assisted by many colleagues around the organisation – have worked tirelessly to progress the investigation.”

This is a breaking news story.