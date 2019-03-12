After Bouteflika: Will Algeria protests force out old guard?

What next for Algeria? Citizens have scored a first victory with the announcement that the name of the country's incapacitated president won't be put up for a fifth term. Along the way, they've proven wrong the warnings that protests would foment chaos and a return to civil war. So is this a victory for peaceful change? Perhaps not yet. A new constitution has been promised, but no timetable has been set. Nor has a departure date for Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who's still officially head of state.