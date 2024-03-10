Bowdoin basketball team loses in national quarterfinals
Smith College beat Bowdoin on Saturday night.
Smith College beat Bowdoin on Saturday night.
Send it, Rory.
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama. Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bo
The rapper Drake shared on social media that he placed a six-figure bet on the upcoming main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
USA TODAY's baseball travelers vote on their favorite ballparks, from the best to the worst.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a 35+ point triple-double in four straight games as his side outlasted the Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday.
Max Verstappen backs Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerges the Austrian could be suspended from his role.
Tune in as the 28 fighters (plus one backup) from UFC 299 hit the scale in Miami.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby has seen a lot during his nearly two decades in the NHL. Championships. Scoring titles. MVPs. Not since his rookie season 18 years ago, however, has the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain seen this: his team likely relegated to spoiler as it plays out the string, the familiar faces he's relied on for so long disappearing one by one. “It's a new experience for sure,” Crosby said Thursday night after a lifeless 6-0 home loss to Washington. As Crosby spoke, Jake Gu
WWE SmackDown will have an impact on WrestleMania, especially with the anticipated fight between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Here's what to know.
REGINA — Brad Gushue gained an express ticket to Sunday's championship game at the Brier with a 7-3 playoff win over Brendan Bottcher on Saturday night. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker were attempting to win the sixth Canadian men's curling championship of their careers and third straight, which would tie both of Randy Ferbey's records. Gushue could become the first man to skip a team to six titles. Alberta's Bottcher, the tournament's No. 1 seed, dropped to Sunday's semifinal t
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
TORONTO — Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media. The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. "I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues," Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue
Bearman, 18, will become Britain’s youngest driver to take part in a Formula One race at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
WINNIPEG — Tyler Toffoli took a chance with his hockey future and approves the new path he’s on. The veteran forward and fellow New Jersey Devils defenceman Colin Miller were both traded to the Winnipeg Jets in two separate deals for draft picks on Friday. Toffoli said he’s looking forward to joining the Jets, who were second in the Central Division and sixth in the overall NHL standings before Friday’s NHL action. “I didn’t have a no-move clause, so it’s one of those things where whatever kind
Jake Guentzel is heading to the Carolina Hurricanes after the biggest move of the NHL season came on the eve of the trade deadline. Carolina acquired Guentzel in a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins late Thursday night, sending forward Michael Bunting, three prospects and two conditional draft picks for the two-time 40-goal scorer. Add the Hurricanes to the growing list of Stanley Cup contenders going all in after the team made its biggest deadline splash in several years. “Jake is a
World champion Verstappen won his 19th race out of 20, while 18-year-old Bearman was seventh.