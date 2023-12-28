At these bowl games, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its are the stars of the concessions menu

I walked into Walmart on Tuesday afternoon and picked up new bottles of Lactaid and Pepto Bismol. I knew I’d need both after seeing the Pop-Tarts Bowl tasting menu, which featured an obscene amount of dairy.

The last thing I needed was major digestive issues ahead of Thursday’s game between the No. 18 Wolfpack and No. 25 Kansas State at Camping World Stadium.

Florida Citrus Sports, the bowl organizer for the Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-Its Bowl, worked with chefs to create a one-of-a-kind concession stand menu for both games. Each dish featured a Pop-Tart — that wonderful breakfast treat from our childhoods — or Cheez-It as the star ingredient.

During a media event Wednesday, here is what I tried and my amateur food critic thoughts on each one.

Oh, and good news: Just about everything was good enough to justify the minor tummy ache I still experienced.

End Zone Celebration Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts cheesecake: A+

Do you love Pop-Tarts? Do you love cheesecake? This was my favorite item available from what I tried. The chefs baked New York-style cheesecake to perfection and paired it with a fresh strawberry sauce. It gave the right amount of tang that I like with this type of dessert.

Then, with the addition of frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts? Incredible. My wedding anniversary is on game day, and this was reminiscent of my wedding cake, which I think of regularly. I recommend this and feel like it’s something you’d find at a nice bakery — not at a football game.

”Wow, I’m so happy,” I said at the tasting. “This is why I came.”

Pop-Tarts ice cream sundae: A

Similar to the cheesecake, the Pop-Tarts ice cream sundae featured vanilla ice cream with frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts bites and strawberry sauce. Unsurprisingly, this filled my heart and taste buds with joy. It’s such a refreshing treat, and having the Pop-Tarts inside the ice cream just works.

It reminded me of the cheesecake, but the ice cream made it a lighter option.

Cinnamon Pop-Tarts banana pudding will be offered at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Cinnamon Pop-Tarts banana pudding: A

This took me back to my childhood and baking with my paternal grandmother, Mema, in her kitchen. Did we actually make banana pudding? I couldn’t actually tell you, but that’s what this reminded me of.

Story continues

It tasted fresh and light; no fake banana stuff here. The chantilly cream with proprietary cinnamon Pop-Tarts sprinkles added a soft vanilla flavor, and the Pop-Tarts bites inside the pudding provided a nice crunch.

It wasn’t my favorite item on the menu but only because it didn’t have the same zest as some of the others. I would 100% eat this again, though, and love that it’s sweet without being too much.

End Zone Celebration Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts cheesecake: B+

This was the most basic dessert item, in my opinion. The cheesecake was the star, while the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts and caramel glaze served to enhance the natural flavors. I would choose the strawberry cheesecake over this one, but you won’t catch me complaining if this was the only thing left.

Surprise cookie: A

It’s unclear if the cookies we were provided were snickerdoodle or brown sugar cinnamon — I find them to be similar — but they were excellent. They were soft with a gooey center and a lovely cinnamon flavor.

I wasn’t the only one who enjoyed them, either. Several of my fellow reporters enjoyed multiple cookies.

Cheez-It Ultimate Grilled Cheez sandwich: C

I won’t lie. This one disappointed me. The cheese combination — American, Provolone and Swiss — wasn’t completely melted and the flavors didn’t stand out. This wasn’t bad — nothing I tried was bad — but this dish didn’t stand out on a table full of creative concoctions. The other staple concession items had at least one thing that made it special. This wouldn’t be my choice if I was headed to the stadium concession stand.

Cheez-It bacon burger: B+

This was a basic bacon cheeseburger garnished with Cheez-Its. This was a good basic. It was cooked well and it tasted good, with the cheese melted perfectly. It’s ideal for less-adventurous fans.

Loaded Chili Cheez-It crunch dog: A-

This was my second-favorite savory item, and it was another elevated spin on your basic stadium fare. The chili dog features an all-beef hot dog, white onions, original Cheez-Its and jalapeno smoked queso dip. The one I tried was missing queso, which I think would’ve made it even better. As it was, the chili dog flavors alongside the crunch of the Cheez-Its? Chef’s kiss.

This is perfect if you want a traditional stadium food or need to offset all the sugar from the Pop-Tarts items.

Mac-n-Cheez-It ‘nachos’: A+

I’ve never been a big macaroni and cheese person, but this was delicious and another item I’d recommend. It features sharp cheddar, jalapeno queso, bacon, scallions and Cheez-Its. The flavors all worked together and didn’t feel too heavy. Nothing was overpowering, and it’s safe for people who struggle with spice.

The Cheez-Its added just a bit of crunch. Though they’re called nachos, it’s something you’ll want to consume with a spoon. Overall, it felt like an elevated version of a simple dish.

Unfortunately, I didn’t see or get to taste the Pop-Tarts popcorn, Spicy Cheez-It and Bacon Bloody Mary, “Scoop and Score” smoked queso dip, or baked brisket Mac-n-Cheez-It. If they’re anything like the other menu items, you’re in for a treat.

NC State bowl game lookahead: What to know, key matchup, betting line