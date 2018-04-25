Bowl me over: Edmonton AM hits the lanes for Mark After Dark

Edmonton AM hit the lanes for a night of bowling and found it right up their alley.

Mark Connolly, Garrette McGowan and the rest of the morning crew took over Plaza Bowling Co. in Edmonton's Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

The third-generation family business, which has been operating in Edmonton since 1959, opened its doors Tuesday to the latest edition of Mark After Dark.

The 16 lanes, marble balls, original wood panelling and wool curtains is like entering a time warp.

The vintage five-pin lanes were packed with people lured by the promise of cheap bowling and cold craft beer.

Connolly and McGowan — each backed by their own team of ambitious amateurs — faced off for a few frames, and after plenty of gutterballs, McGowan's team came out victorious.

A portion of the night's proceeds supports the Edmonton Food Bank.