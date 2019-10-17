Bowled Over! See Kate Middleton and Prince William Play Cricket with Kids in Pakistan

It’s game day for the royals!

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined a group of children in playing a friendly game of cricket in Pakistan on the fourth day of their tour of the country.

The sporty couple took part in the match with a group of children at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday. The two teams had a mix of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds between the ages of 10 and 14 years old.

William took to the crease for the first few balls — and after missing one, made a fantastic hit out of the field for six runs. And he was applauded by Kate who stood at the opposite end of the field.

Kate’s efforts weren’t quite as successful — she was caught out twice.

After the game, the couple received some gifts — including a cricket bat for their children. And an official told them “You must apologize to Prince Louis because the bat is bigger than he is.” William then joked: “He’ll grow into it!”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images More

Watch: Prince William gets a big clap from Princess Kate after hitting a six at cricket #RoyalVisitPakistan #lahore #williamandkate pic.twitter.com/njAsBYBlqi — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 17, 2019

Waqar Younis – former captain of the Pakistan cricket team – acted as umpire and was excited to see the couple as he had already met the Queen twice.

He told reporters, “I’m glad that they came – it was a great encouragement for these young kids.”

On their skills, he joked: “They probably need some homework! William told me he has played a lot of tennis – and that he really only played cricket when he was younger. But he said he can work on it!”

Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images More

Adeeba, 14, asked Kate if she liked cricket. “The Duchess said she liked cricket – but is into tennis and swimming. She said she needs to practice cricket more!”

Cricket is incredibly popular in Pakistan. Imported to the country by the British, it was easily exported from the elites to the street. “Unlike polo and tennis and golf, it moved from the game of lords to the street because it could be played anywhere,” said Yahya Ghaznavi, head of the archives at the National Cricket Academy.

Behind the fun was the important message to inspire and include the children in an important program called DOSTI, which promotes sport as a crucial element in child development (Dosti means friendship in the local Urdu language). The initiative helps build social integration and self-esteem among young people.

Story continues