Bowling greens at risk of dying out because of council cutbacks

Members of Plashet Park bowls club, whose president and captain Cliff Dye (centre) warned: ‘It is the elderly who will suffer from this’ - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

Bowling greens are at risk of mass closures because cash-strapped councils are cutting back on their maintenance.

Lawn bowls clubs have sounded the alarm after a series of local authorities proposed an end to funding for cutting their greens.

A number of clubs told The Telegraph that they may have to fold because their elderly members cannot afford to stump up the costs of annual maintenance, which can top £20,000.

Clubs in Brighton, West Sussex, Bournemouth, Dorset, and Nottingham are among those who have been told by their councils that they will cut maintenance subsidies or close their greens altogether.

This week, the Newham borough council proposed to save £24,000 a year by ending its maintenance of three bowling greens in east London.

It was part of a series of cost-cutting measures that have been proposed in an attempt to find savings of at least £20 million.

But local bowls enthusiasts have reacted with alarm to the proposals, warning that their clubs could be forced to close.

Cliff Dye, the president and captain of Plashet Park Bowls Club, said the council had not informed the club before announcing its proposals.

Mr Dye said that Newham council had not told his club before announcing its plans for £24,000 cuts in green maintenance - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

“It is very sad,” the school bus driver, 64, said. “Bowling appeals mostly to older people and it’s a good way of getting them out and giving them a place to socialise.

“It is the elderly who will suffer from this. Our opponents will not want to play on our green and we have nobody with maintenance experience who would be able to take over.

“The worst case scenario is that the club would fold. It is terrible news.”

The nearby Central Park Bowls Club was also not informed by the council before it announced the proposed cuts, which secretary Daniel Major said would be a “big blow”.

“Maintenance costs a lot of money and we have it done every week, all through the winter when the green is not in use,” the 54-year-old said.

“Our 50 members are all old people. They can’t afford losing their winter fuel payment, let alone maintaining the bowling green.”

The club charges between £40 and £100 in annual membership, meaning its entire income would not cover the cost of maintenance without council funding.

‘Send the sport into decline’

“It would send the sport into decline,” he said. “We’ve already lost two or three clubs in our league this year alone.”

Trevor Holmes is one of the 15 members of Heanor Town Bowls Club in Derbyshire.

The 77-year-old retired blind maker said the local authority, Amber Valley borough council, had previously asked the club to take on its £20,000-a-year maintenance costs, but the club could not afford it.

“It seems every club is being asked to take on maintenance by its council, and a lot of them are closing,” Mr Holmes said. “It’s sad because for many of us it’s the only way to socialise.

“What the councils are asking is definitely a threat to the sport. If you have 15 members paying £20 a year, it just can’t be done.”

Mr Dye and Del Master, the Plashet Park club secretary, fear the ‘worst case scenario’ that their club would fold - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

Bowls England, which oversees the sport, has criticised the councils’ cost-cutting measures and warned that the closure of bowls clubs would make the lives of the elderly worse.

“Against the backdrop of high inactivity levels, increasing loneliness and mental health issues, this is very disappointing,” said Jon Cockcroft, its chief executive.

“Bowls is an inclusive, doable and affordable sport, which provides physical exercise and social interaction notably among the older generation and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses.”

He added: “We would be keen to work with local authorities and affected clubs to seek positive solutions to any proposed closures and ensure that the bowls club will continue to be a part of all local communities across the country.”

‘Tough decisions’

A spokesman for Newham borough council said its “extremely challenging” finances meant it had to make “tough decisions”.

“No decision has yet been taken into proposals regarding bowling green maintenance in the borough, due to be discussed by Newham’s cabinet on Oct 15,” the spokesman said.

“This proposal, if agreed, would not be introduced until April 2026; we are committed to working with affected bowls clubs, Bowls England and Sport England to look at a suitable solution for future maintenance, ensuring these valued greens can continue to serve the community.”