Bowls club receives funding grant for solar panels

Sevenoaks Bowls Club says the panels will save them over £24,000 a year in energy bills [Getty Images]

A bowls club has received £75,000 of funding from their local council, which will be put towards investing in solar panels.

Sevenoaks Bowls Club, which received the money from Sevenoaks District Council, said the panels will save it over £24,000 a year in energy bills.

This will allow it to invest in more community activities, as well as a reduction of 33 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The money has been awarded from funding raised by the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy, a charge collected from home builders on new developments in the district.

The club has also been granted a further £20,000 from the West Kent Rural Grant scheme for the project.

The club has also received additional money from Sevenoaks Town Council and other organisations, as well as holding its own fundraising events.

Julia Thornton, Sevenoaks District Council cabinet member for development, said: “We are committed to supporting the district to reduce its carbon footprint, as well as projects that support the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“We are delighted to be able to provide this substantial grant to Sevenoaks Indoor Bowls Club to reduce its carbon footprint and energy running costs.”

