Bowman Fest returns to Louisville featuring several vintage, new and military aircraft

Poland will need a much larger army, something that could be hard to achieve given its aging population, if it is to defend itself from what seems to be a war this generation will inevitably face, a top general was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP. "The adversary's potential is so large that we must build a much larger army, which means that we must also implement the general service model," Kukula was quoted as saying. Poland's army will count over 207,500 soldiers by the end of the year, making it the third largest army in NATO in terms of personnel, after the United States and Turkey, according to data from Poland's ministry of defence.