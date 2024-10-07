Bowman Fest returns to Louisville featuring several vintage, new and military aircraft
Equipment losses are further straining Moscow's soaring defense spending, which has fueled rampant inflation in Russia.
Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta said the war in the Middle East is at a crucial point now and future actions will signal whether there will be an imminent “full scale war.” In a Friday interview with MSNBC Reports, Panetta, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, spoke about the…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces said they shot down a Russian fighter plane on Saturday while Russia claimed it made gains in Ukraine’s east.
Most profoundly concerning is the prospect of what Donald Trump would do in a second term, untethered from needing to follow the Constitution.
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground while surveying a reef off the coast of Samoa before sinking.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.
An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group said Saturday. Hamas later said another military wing member was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley.
Poland will need a much larger army, something that could be hard to achieve given its aging population, if it is to defend itself from what seems to be a war this generation will inevitably face, a top general was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP. "The adversary's potential is so large that we must build a much larger army, which means that we must also implement the general service model," Kukula was quoted as saying. Poland's army will count over 207,500 soldiers by the end of the year, making it the third largest army in NATO in terms of personnel, after the United States and Turkey, according to data from Poland's ministry of defence.
Qaani travelled to Lebanon after the killing last month of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike. - Tehran named Qaani the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence service after the United States assassinated his predecessor Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday that his country will invest 400 million euros ($440 million) in advanced drone development with Ukraine and deliver more F-16s in the coming months. More than 2-1/2 years since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine is fighting to thwart Russia's troops as they inch forward in the east and attack critical infrastructure ahead of the winter months. The drone action plan will combine Ukraine's innovation and Dutch knowledge to improve technology used on the battlefield, he said.
Simon King spoke to the PA news agency about October 7, 2023 – the day Hamas attacked Israel.
In 1947, the United States Air Force claimed that a "flying disk" had been recovered in New Mexico, but quickly retracted the findings
It comes amid escalating tensions in the region.
Twelve months on from the 7 October attacks which led to Israel's war in Gaza, our international editor says the region is on the edge of something even worse.
Israel’s latest attack on Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut has cut off a key crossing with Syria, as tens of thousands of people look to escape the growing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the overnight strike early Friday was the military’s effort “to prevent weapons from being smuggled…
President Mahamat Déby is getting closer to Moscow with the US and France nervously looking on.
BEERSHEBA, Israel (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday killing one woman and wounding 10 people, emergency services said, as security forces remained on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said. A witness at the scene told N12 News he saw soldiers fire at the assailant, who media reported was a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.
Russian prosecutors asked for a seven-year sentence in the trial of a U.S. citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine against Russia, Russian news agencies reported Saturday. Prosecutors asked the court to take into account 72-year-old Stephen Hubbard’s age and said he has admitted guilt, according to Interfax. In Russia, participating in mercenary activities is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7-15 years.
The history of the Middle East and beyond is being shaped right now.
