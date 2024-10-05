Box Office: ‘Joker 2’ Singing Off-Key With $20 Million Opening Day

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is off to a shaky performance at the domestic box office after earning $20 million from 4,102 locations across Friday and preview screenings. Rivals project that Warner Bros.’ sequel to the 2019 DC Comic book film “Joker” will open south of $50 million.

Heading into the weekend, “Joker 2” was expected to make $50 million to $65 million in its box office debut. Although the film is on track to secure the top spot on domestic charts, the first “Joker” scored a significantly higher $96.2 million in its opening weekend.

More from Variety

“Joker” made an astounding $1.07 billion at the global box office from a tiny $65 million budget; “Folie à Deux,” on the other hand, carries a $200 million price tag and hasn’t received as many positive reviews as its predecessor.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.