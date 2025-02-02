Box Office: ‘Paddington in Peru’ Nears $100 Million Overseas, ‘Dog Man’ Fetches $40 Million Globally

“Paddington in Peru,” the third tale about the marmalade-loving bear, is nearing the $100 million milestone at the international box office.

The film, which doesn’t open in the U.S. and Canada until Feb. 14, has collected $93.2 million from 51 overseas territories. Those are promising ticket sales for the family film, though the two prior “Paddington” adventures each earned $249 million in their international runs. So, the threequel has a ways to go to match those revenues. There’s time, however, since “Paddington in Peru” has yet to open in major markets like France (Feb. 5), South Korea (Feb. 19), Italy (Feb. 20), Spain (Feb. 21) and Japan (May 9).

The first two films in the “Paddington” trilogy, all based on the children’s series by British author Michael Bond, have generated more than $500 million at the global box office. StudioCanal developed and fully financed the third as well, with Sony handling distribution in select territories such as the United States, United Kingdom, and France.

Dougal Wilson directed the movie, which, as the title suggests, brings Paddington’s story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton are returning as Paddington and Aunt Lucy, with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman rounding out the live-action cast.

Elsewhere at the international box office, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “Dog Man” lacked bite with just $4.2 million from 30 international markets in its first weekend of release. Spain was the highest-grossing territory with $1 million followed by Mexico with $699,000. The canine-crime-fighting film was far bigger in North America with $36 million to start, bringing its global tally to $40 million. Despite a softer-than-expected overseas turnout, the well-received “Dog Man” cost an modest $40 million to produce so it doesn’t need too long a theatrical tail to turn a profit.

Based on “Captain Underpants” author Dav Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series, the film follows a human police officer who is fused together with his faithful dog after they’re injured on the job. Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery and Isla Fisher round out the voice cast.

Though “Dog Man” opened to No. 1 at the domestic box office, the kid-friendly film debuted behind fellow newcomer, Warner Bros. and New Line’s R-rated sci-fi thriller “Companion,” internationally. There’s a major caveat, though — because “Companion” is currently playing in twice as many territories as “Dog Man.”

“Companion” earned $5.5 million from 60 overseas markets in its first weekend on the big screen. Along with its $9.5 million haul in North America, the $10 million-budgeted film has grossed $15 million worldwide to date. Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid star in “Companion,” a pseudo-love story about a group of friends whose weekend getaway descends into chaos after they find out that one of the guests is a companion robot.

