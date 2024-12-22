Box Office: ‘Sonic 3’ Speeds to $62 Million Debut, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Gets Trampled With $35 Million

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is powering to the top of box office charts while “Mufasa: The Lion King” is getting trampled in its first weekend of release.

Paramount’s third “Sonic” adventure has opened at No. 1 with $62 million from 3,761 North American theaters. Bolstered by positive reviews and strong audience scores, the film beat initial expectations of $55 million to $60 million and looks to remain a holiday hit through the new year. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” was tracking for a trilogy-low start but instead opened above the original 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($58 million) and just below the 2022 sequel (a series-best $72 million).

Disney’s “The Lion King” prequel “Mufasa” was trotting behind in second place with $35 million from 4,100 cinemas, falling way behind pre-release expectations of $50 million. It’s a terrible start for a tentpole that cost above $200 million to produce and roughly $100 million to promote across the global. Despite mixed reviews, the film has several potential saving graces, including a solid “A-” grade on CinemaScore from audiences and the reality that December releases aren’t known to deliver robust debuts but, if word-of-mouth is favorable, can enjoy staying power into January and beyond. (That was the true with Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” for example, which launched with just $36 million in 2017 but ended up earning a mammoth $404 million domestically and $962 million globally.) “Mufasa” isn’t expected to get anywhere near those box office heights, but the family friendly musical has a better chance of breaking out overseas. The film also missed projections at the international box office, earning $87.2 million for a global start of $122.2 million.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which cost $122 million, doesn’t open at the international box office until Christmas. Jeff Fowler returned to direct the threequel, with Ben Schwartz back to voice the title character, a speedy blue creature with a knack for busting baddies, and Jim Carrey reprising his role as Sonic’s foe Doctor Robotnik, a mad scientist obsessed with achieving world domination. The story picks up with Sonic and pals Tails and Knuckles on a mission to stop a mysterious new adversary, Shadow the Hedgehog. The film landed an “A” grade on CinemaScore and 86% average on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Sonic” has cemented itself as a promising new film franchise for Paramount, with the first two movies generating a combined $725 million at the global box office while driving more than $180 million in consumer spending from home entertainment rentals and digital purchases. The property, based on the popular Sega video game series, also inspired a Paramount+ spinoff series, “Knuckles,” which debuted earlier this year. Meanwhile, a fourth movie is already in development for 2027.

“Over the last five years, ‘Sonic’ has grown into a coveted five-quadrant movie: its audience includes younger and older females, younger and old males, and families,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “The series is doing everything right.”

“Mufasa” could rebound over the holidays, or it may be the latest indication that audiences are tiring of Disney’s live-action adaptations of animated classics. Retreads of “Jungle Book,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” were huge commercial hits while “Mulan,” “Dumbo” and “The Little Mermaid” either faltered or fell short of expectations in theaters. Disney has two more remakes set for 2025, “Snow White” in March and “Lilo & Stitch” in May, while new takes on “Moana” and “Tangled” are among the adaptations in the works.

Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning filmmaker of “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” helmed “Mufasa,” which features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the voice cast of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Mufasa and Scar, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Mads Mikkelsen and Blue Ivy Carter. It serves as a prequel to director Jon Favreau’s 2019 photorealistic “The Lion King” remake, which also garnered mixed reviews but delivered a stunning $191 million debut over the summer and eventually generated a mighty $1.66 billion at the global box office.

“Audiences like the movie, and family animation has shown excellent holding strength this year,” says Gross. “This story is not finished yet. This a prequel story, and prequels start slower.”

Movie theater owners hope that’s the case because overall domestic ticket sales remain 4.3% behind 2023 and 23% behind 2019, according to Comscore. Christmas season is looking less festive than usual with adult-skewing offerings like Searchlight’s Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” the Focus Features “Nosferatu” remake and A24’s erotic thriller “Babygirl” as the only newcomers on the calendar for Dec. 25.

Until then, November releases of Universal’s “Wicked,” Disney’s “Moana 2” and Paramount’s “Gladiator II” rounded out box office charts.

“Wicked” floated to third place with $13.5 million from 3,296 venues. The big-budget movie musical has generated $383.91 million domestically and $571 million globally after five weekends of release. It landed ever-so-slightly ahead of “Moana 2,” which added $13.1 million from 3,600 theaters in its fourth weekend on the big screen. The Polynesian animated adventure has grossed $359 million in North America to date.

“Gladiator II” dropped to No. 6 with $4.4 million from 2,397 cinemas, bringing its domestic tally to $153 million.

In limited release, A24’s historical epic “The Brutalist” opened with $266,791 from four screens — translating to a solid $66,698 per location. According to the indie studio, the majority of inaugural audiences were under 35 years old while almost half of them heard about the Oscar hopeful through Letterboxd, a social media platform where users rate, review and discuss all things cinema. Brady Corbet directed the three-hour-30-minute film (which includes an intermission), which will remain in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles before expanding nationwide in January.

