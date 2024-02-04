Box score from No. 10 Kentucky basketball’s 103-92 loss to No. 5 Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Tennessee Volunteers in a Southeastern Conference game at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats lost 103-92 to the fifth-ranked Volunteers.

Next up for Kentucky is an SEC game against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Rob Dillingham, 35

Rebounds: Ugonna Onyenso, Aaron Bradshaw and Adou Thiero, 6

Assists: Reed Sheppard, 6

Steals: Rob Dillingham, 2

Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 4

Turnovers: Reed Sheppard, 3

Minutes: Reed Sheppard, 37

Three-pointers made: Rob Dillingham 6-8, Reed Sheppard 4-7, Justin Edwards 1-4, Antonio Reeves 1-5

Kentucky forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) tries to block a shot from Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) during the game at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Next game

No. 10 Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

TV: SEC

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 15-6 (5-4 SEC),Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 155-49

Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 80-73 in 2023 SEC Tournament quarterfinals on March 10, 2023, in Nashville

