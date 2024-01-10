Box score from No. 6 Kentucky basketball’s 90-77 SEC win over Missouri
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Missouri Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 90-77.
Next up for Kentucky, which has won six games in a row, is an SEC game at Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Rob Dillingham, 23
Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 14
Assists: Reed Sheppard, 4
Steals: Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, 2
Blocks: Tre Mitchell, 2
Turnovers: D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham, 3
Minutes: Tre Mitchell, 40
Three-pointers made: Rob Dillingham 3-3, Tre Mitchell 2-6, D.J. Wagner 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 6 Kentucky at Texas A&M
When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 12-2 (2-0 SEC), Texas A&M 9-5 (0-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 13-4
Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-67 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Lexington