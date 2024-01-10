Box score from No. 6 Kentucky basketball’s 90-77 SEC win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Missouri Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers 90-77.

Next up for Kentucky, which has won six games in a row, is an SEC game at Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Rob Dillingham, 23

Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 14

Assists: Reed Sheppard, 4

Steals: Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, 2

Blocks: Tre Mitchell, 2

Turnovers: D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham, 3

Minutes: Tre Mitchell, 40

Three-pointers made: Rob Dillingham 3-3, Tre Mitchell 2-6, D.J. Wagner 1-2, Reed Sheppard 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Next game

No. 6 Kentucky at Texas A&M

When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 12-2 (2-0 SEC), Texas A&M 9-5 (0-1)

Series: Kentucky leads 13-4

Last meeting: Kentucky won 76-67 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Lexington