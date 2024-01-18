Box score from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 90-77 SEC win over Mississippi State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference game in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs 90-77.
Next up for Kentucky is an SEC game against Georgia in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 27
Rebounds: Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, 6
Assists: Reed Sheppard, 6
Steals: Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, 2
Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 4
Turnovers: Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves, D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham, 2
Minutes: Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, 30
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 2-5, Reed Sheppard 2-5, Tre Mitchell 1-1, D.J. Wagner 1-4, Rob Dillingham 1-5
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Georgia at No. 8 Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Georgia 13-4 (3-1 SEC), Kentucky 13-3 (3-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 131-28
Last meeting: Georgia won 75-68 on Feb. 11, 2023, at Athens, Ga.