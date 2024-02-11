Boxer Ruby Else-White eyes Olympics after fifth national youth title

A teenage boxer has won her fifth national title with a victory at the England Boxing National Youth Championships.

Ruby Else-White, 17, from Stalbridge, Dorset, triumphed in the under-48kg (7.5st) category on Sunday.

Her trainers at Sturminster Newton Amateur Boxing Club said she was a potential world champion.

Coach Shaun Weeks said: "There's nothing in Europe to touch her. She's unbeaten in 35 contests."

He said the "pocket rocket" had dreamed of winning an Olympic gold medal since she was seven years old and was setting her sights on the Los Angeles games in 2028.

"She's sharp, entertaining, quick and has a lot of stoppage wins," Mr Weeks added.

"She's always been small. Everyone thinks she's so cute but in the ring she turns into a demon."

